Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure

Lebanon News
31-08-2025 | 05:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure

The Israeli army said its latest strikes in South Lebanon targeted what it described as Hezbollah's "secret infrastructure" in Nabatieh.

In a statement, the army said fighter jets hit military sites belonging to the group, including underground facilities in the Beaufort area of South Lebanon, where it claimed Hezbollah activity had been detected.

The army argued that the presence and activity of the site violated understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Airstrikes

South Lebanon

Target

Hezbollah

Infrastructure

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's MP Hassan Izz-Al-Din slams Lebanese government over monopoly of weapons decision
Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-09

Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Israeli army says it targeted 40 Iranian missile infrastructure sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Hezbollah's Qassem condoles Houthis after Israeli strike kills Yemeni officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre

LBCI
World News
2025-08-06

US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24

Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58

Target of latest Gaza strike was Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Middle East News
13:47

Hezbollah mourns Yemeni leaders killed in strike, condemns attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52

Netanyahu says Israel targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More