Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI

Lebanon News
11-09-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI

A Syrian government source told LBCI that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani is expected to visit Beirut following Syria’s official participation in the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

The source explained that al-Shaibani’s visit is linked to further progress on the issue of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Syria

Foreign Minister

Lebanon

Visit

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle on Ain Baal-Bazouriye road in South Lebanon
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-21

Syrian Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Syrian committee to visit Beirut next week to discuss Syrian detainees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-24

LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-31

Syrian FM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-29

Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08

Spain recalls ambassador to Israel over anti-semitism spat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More