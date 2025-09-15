In Doha, Lebanese President Aoun voices solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike

Lebanon News
15-09-2025 | 07:33
High views
In Doha, Lebanese President Aoun voices solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike
In Doha, Lebanese President Aoun voices solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun renewed his condemnation of the Israeli attack on Doha, affirming Lebanon’s solidarity with Qatar and its people.

Aoun expressed his position during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha. 

The talks, held at the emir’s suite in the Sheraton Hotel, were attended by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, and presidential adviser Brig. Gen. Andre Rahal.

The Lebanese president thanked Qatar for its consistent support for Lebanon through difficult times, describing it as a source of gratitude for all Lebanese people.

In response, Sheikh Tamim welcomed Aoun and the Lebanese delegation, expressing appreciation for Lebanon’s solidarity and condemnation of the Israeli attack. He reaffirmed Qatar’s “permanent support for the Lebanese people” and its ongoing efforts to promote security and stability in Lebanon.

