News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrives in Beirut for two-day visit
Lebanon News
27-10-2025 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrives in Beirut for two-day visit
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will arrive in Beirut on Monday for a two-day visit, according to his spokesperson, Jamal Rushdi.
Rushdi said Aboul Gheit is scheduled to attend the opening of the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum, as well as the Regional Conference on International Judicial Cooperation in Combating Terrorism, organized by the Arab League in collaboration with the European Union and Lebanon’s Ministry of Justice, under the patronage of President Joseph Aoun.
He added that Aboul Gheit will also hold meetings with Lebanon’s president, prime minister and parliament speaker “to reaffirm the Arab League’s support for the Lebanese government in asserting its sovereignty over all Lebanese territory, especially amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.”
Lebanon News
League
chief
Ahmed
Aboul
Gheit
arrives
Beirut
two-day
visit
Next
MP Raad says resistance will continue until state can protect Lebanon
Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2025-09-10
UAE president arrives in Qatar, a day after Israeli strike on Doha
Middle East News
2025-09-10
UAE president arrives in Qatar, a day after Israeli strike on Doha
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
0
Lebanon News
07:57
President Aoun mourns journalist Bassam Barrak
Lebanon News
07:57
President Aoun mourns journalist Bassam Barrak
0
Lebanon News
07:49
UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation
Lebanon News
07:49
UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation
0
Lebanon News
07:28
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:28
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state
0
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
0
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate
4
Lebanon News
03:24
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
Lebanon News
03:24
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
5
Lebanon News
10:50
Israeli strikes target Bodai in Bekaa
Lebanon News
10:50
Israeli strikes target Bodai in Bekaa
6
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol
7
Lebanon News
13:04
Israeli army claims it killed two 'Hezbollah operatives' in separate strikes in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:04
Israeli army claims it killed two 'Hezbollah operatives' in separate strikes in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
11:20
Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek
Lebanon News
11:20
Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More