Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrives in Beirut for two-day visit

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will arrive in Beirut on Monday for a two-day visit, according to his spokesperson, Jamal Rushdi.



Rushdi said Aboul Gheit is scheduled to attend the opening of the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum, as well as the Regional Conference on International Judicial Cooperation in Combating Terrorism, organized by the Arab League in collaboration with the European Union and Lebanon’s Ministry of Justice, under the patronage of President Joseph Aoun.



He added that Aboul Gheit will also hold meetings with Lebanon’s president, prime minister and parliament speaker “to reaffirm the Arab League’s support for the Lebanese government in asserting its sovereignty over all Lebanese territory, especially amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.”