President Aoun stresses May elections deadline, confirms Lebanon’s participation in Arab-Russian summit

01-10-2025 | 03:53
President Aoun stresses May elections deadline, confirms Lebanon’s participation in Arab-Russian summit
President Aoun stresses May elections deadline, confirms Lebanon’s participation in Arab-Russian summit

President Joseph Aoun was briefed by Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar on preparations by the ministry’s units for the upcoming parliamentary elections, stressing the “need to hold them on schedule in May.”

Aoun also discussed local conditions and regional developments with Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov, informing him that Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri will represent Lebanon at the first Arab-Russian summit, set to take place in Moscow in mid-October.

FM Rajji welcomes new UAE Ambassador, bids farewell to Sri Lankan envoy
Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
