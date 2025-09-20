Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker

20-09-2025 | 06:19
Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker
0min
Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker

Sources told LBCI that Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan held a phone call Saturday with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, with MP Ali Hassan Khalil also present.

The discussion focused on local and regional affairs and ways to strengthen relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan

Nabih Berri

Ali Hassan Khalil

