Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn

Lebanon News
06-10-2025 | 01:51
High views
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn
Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn

Several Israeli drones flew at low altitude over Nabatieh towns early Monday, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Drones

Nabatieh

