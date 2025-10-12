Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

12-10-2025 | 04:25
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun offered his condolences to Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani over the death of three Qatari diplomats in a car accident early Sunday while they were on their way to Sharm el-Sheikh to attend Monday’s summit.

President Aoun expressed his sorrow over the tragic loss and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

