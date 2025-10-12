News
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
Lebanon News
12-10-2025 | 04:25
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun offered his condolences to Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani over the death of three Qatari diplomats in a car accident early Sunday while they were on their way to Sharm el-Sheikh to attend Monday’s summit.
President Aoun expressed his sorrow over the tragic loss and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
President
Qatar
Prime Minister
Condolences
Accident
Diplomats
