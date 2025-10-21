MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'

21-10-2025 | 11:11
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'
2min
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'

MP Samy Gemayel reaffirmed that the voting rights of expatriates in upcoming parliamentary elections would be preserved, promising to "fight this battle until the end."

Speaking at a press conference, Gemayel criticized the lack of clarity surrounding the voting process, saying it appeared designed to discourage expatriates from registering on the registration roll. He emphasized that no one can predict which law will govern the expatriate vote, making it crucial for all eligible voters abroad to register.

Addressing Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Gemayel stated, "No one has the right to stand in the way of the popular will by canceling the law electing six deputies for the diaspora. The minority cannot control the majority. The minority seeks to exclude Lebanese, while the majority inherits the consequences of years of mismanagement."

He added that no draft law currently exists to repeal the six-deputy system in favor of a 128-seat parliament. Gemayel said his party will continue to push the government to approve such a bill and send it to Parliament.

Gemayel also announced the formation of a cross-parliamentary petition demanding that the law be amended. He noted that the law was not included in the latest parliamentary session, prompting Kataeb Party lawmakers to walk out in protest.

He stressed the importance of expatriate votes in shaping Lebanon's future, arguing that the impact of voting under a 128-seat system would outweigh that of the current six-seat arrangement. 

Gemayel also highlighted the growing number of registered voters abroad and condemned the law restricting only six seats for expatriates, calling it a form of political marginalization.

