News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'
Lebanon News
21-10-2025 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'
MP Samy Gemayel reaffirmed that the voting rights of expatriates in upcoming parliamentary elections would be preserved, promising to "fight this battle until the end."
Speaking at a press conference, Gemayel criticized the lack of clarity surrounding the voting process, saying it appeared designed to discourage expatriates from registering on the registration roll. He emphasized that no one can predict which law will govern the expatriate vote, making it crucial for all eligible voters abroad to register.
Addressing Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Gemayel stated, "No one has the right to stand in the way of the popular will by canceling the law electing six deputies for the diaspora. The minority cannot control the majority. The minority seeks to exclude Lebanese, while the majority inherits the consequences of years of mismanagement."
He added that no draft law currently exists to repeal the six-deputy system in favor of a 128-seat parliament. Gemayel said his party will continue to push the government to approve such a bill and send it to Parliament.
Gemayel also announced the formation of a cross-parliamentary petition demanding that the law be amended. He noted that the law was not included in the latest parliamentary session, prompting Kataeb Party lawmakers to walk out in protest.
He stressed the importance of expatriate votes in shaping Lebanon's future, arguing that the impact of voting under a 128-seat system would outweigh that of the current six-seat arrangement.
Gemayel also highlighted the growing number of registered voters abroad and condemned the law restricting only six seats for expatriates, calling it a form of political marginalization.
Lebanon News
MP
Samy Gemayel
Law
Seats
Expatriates
Political
Marginalization
Votes
Next
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
MP Michel Moawad says handling of expatriate voting issue is a clear constitutional violation
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
MP Michel Moawad says handling of expatriate voting issue is a clear constitutional violation
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam
0
World News
2025-09-25
France's Sarkozy slams verdict as 'extremely serious for rule of law'
World News
2025-09-25
France's Sarkozy slams verdict as 'extremely serious for rule of law'
0
World News
2025-10-13
Rubio calls for 'immediate release' of 700 Cuban political prisoners
World News
2025-10-13
Rubio calls for 'immediate release' of 700 Cuban political prisoners
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
0
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
0
Lebanon News
09:40
High-level French judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to boost legal cooperation
Lebanon News
09:40
High-level French judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to boost legal cooperation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Israel strikes Chmistar in Baalbek
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Israel strikes Chmistar in Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
0
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:16
Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss
Lebanon News
05:16
Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
3
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
5
Middle East News
05:39
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
Middle East News
05:39
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
7
Lebanon News
07:26
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
07:26
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
8
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More