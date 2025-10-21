News
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Lebanon News
21-10-2025 | 12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group is facing a “moment of struggle filled with both pain and hope,” asserting that Israel “has not and will not achieve its objectives.”
Speaking at the launch of a book titled “Singing and Music – Research by Imam Khamenei,” Qassem accused the United States of destructive interference in Lebanon and the region, claiming it “leads massacres and genocide because it has an expansionist project.”
Addressing the U.S. administration and American envoy Tom Barrack directly, Qassem said, “Enough with the threats against Lebanon aimed at destroying its strength and making it part of Greater Israel.” He stressed that Lebanon’s stability depends on “restraining Israel’s aggression.”
Qassem reaffirmed that Lebanon must remain “sovereign, free, and independent,” arguing that Israel “does not want to implement the agreement or end the dispute with Lebanon because it seeks to swallow the country and erase its existence.”
He rejected calls to disarm Hezbollah, saying, “Those who think that removing Hezbollah’s weapons will solve the problem are mistaken; this weapon is part of Lebanon’s strength, and they do not want Lebanon to be strong.”
Qassem also called on the Lebanese government to “act responsibly to protect sovereignty” and take charge of reconstruction efforts.
Criticizing domestic institutions, he said, “The Banque du Liban (BDL) governor is not an employee of the U.S.; he should not restrict citizens’ access to their money,” and urged the government to “put an end to this.”
He added that “the justice minister is not a judicial officer for the U.S. or Israel” and should “stop obstructing citizens’ legal transactions.”
Qassem concluded by dismissing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent appearance in Sharm el-Sheikh, saying, “Trump’s show in Sharm el-Sheikh was not a peace display.”
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Naim Qassem
Threats
Lebanon
BDL
Governor
US
Employee
