News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
High-level French judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to boost legal cooperation
Lebanon News
21-10-2025 | 09:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
High-level French judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to boost legal cooperation
A high-level French judicial delegation arrived in Lebanon at the invitation of Lebanese Justice Minister Adel Nassar.
The delegation includes senior judges and is visiting in coordination with the French Embassy in Beirut as part of efforts to strengthen judicial cooperation between the two countries.
The visit aims to enhance the exchange of expertise and provide technical support to Lebanon’s judicial institutions.
Lebanon News
French
Judicial
Delegation
Lebanon
Legal
Cooperation
Next
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Russia sends high-level team to Syria to discuss aid, energy
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Russia sends high-level team to Syria to discuss aid, energy
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
Lebanon and Syria discuss legal cooperation amid ongoing talks on detainee cases
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
Lebanon and Syria discuss legal cooperation amid ongoing talks on detainee cases
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
0
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
0
Lebanon News
11:11
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'
Lebanon News
11:11
MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Israel strikes Chmistar in Baalbek
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Israel strikes Chmistar in Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
0
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:16
Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss
Lebanon News
05:16
Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping
3
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Lebanon News
12:15
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
5
Middle East News
05:39
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
Middle East News
05:39
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
7
Lebanon News
07:26
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
07:26
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
8
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Middle East News
11:13
UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More