High-level French judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to boost legal cooperation

Lebanon News
21-10-2025 | 09:40
High views
High-level French judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to boost legal cooperation
High-level French judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to boost legal cooperation

A high-level French judicial delegation arrived in Lebanon at the invitation of Lebanese Justice Minister Adel Nassar.

The delegation includes senior judges and is visiting in coordination with the French Embassy in Beirut as part of efforts to strengthen judicial cooperation between the two countries.

The visit aims to enhance the exchange of expertise and provide technical support to Lebanon’s judicial institutions.

Lebanon News

French

Judicial

Delegation

Lebanon

Legal

Cooperation

