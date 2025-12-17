Zelensky says Russia is preparing for a new 'year of war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday Russia was preparing to wage a new "year of war" on his country in 2026, after his counterpart Vladimir Putin said Moscow would "certainly" achieve its objectives.



"Today, we heard yet another signal from Moscow that they are preparing to make next year a year of war," Zelensky said in his regular evening address, after Putin said Russia would achieve its goals in its Ukraine offensive, including seizing Ukrainian territories it claims as its own.



AFP



