Step into the spotlight of Christmas magic at OMT Christmas In Action!

Lebanon News
21-11-2025 | 07:33
High views
Step into the spotlight of Christmas magic at OMT Christmas In Action!
0min
Step into the spotlight of Christmas magic at OMT Christmas In Action!

He’s not here to steal Christmas... just the spotlight
at the OMT Christmas In Action - The 13th Edition 💚

Expect live entertainment every day, the best bites from Souk El Akel, and rows of exhibitors for all your festive finds. 🛍️

Kids? Covered. From magical parades to The Polar Express, Christmas workshops, games, rides, and endless festive activities — they’ll have their very own world of wonder waiting for them. 🎄✨

Dec 12–23 | Forum de Beyrouth

Weekdays: 5 PM – 12 AM

Weekends: 12 PM – 12 AM

Lebanon News

Spotlight

Christmas

Magic

OMT

Christmas In Action

Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
Lebanese President Aoun and Army Commander visit Tyre barracks ahead of Independence Day
