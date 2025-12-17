Bou Saab says it is not possible to pass a new electoral law without political consensus

Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab on Wednesday dismissed media reports suggesting the appointment of ambassadors other than Simon Karam to the mechanism committee, saying no request had been made to add new names.



Bou Saab made the remarks after meeting President Joseph Aoun at the Presidential Palace in Baabda. He said the president's work with the mechanism committee through Ambassador Karam was reassuring, comfortable, and more than satisfactory.



Bou Saab said his talks with the president also addressed the upcoming parliamentary elections and the current obstacles to holding them. He warned that political bickering and confrontational approaches would not lead to the conduct of parliamentary elections.



He stressed that it was not possible to pass a new electoral law without political consensus, noting that there was a tendency to reopen legal deadlines. Such a move, he said, would amount to a technical postponement of the elections in all cases.