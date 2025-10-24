President Aoun marks UN day, says charter reflects Lebanon’s struggle for sovereignty

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun marked United Nations Day in a message posted on X on Friday, highlighting the organization’s founding principles and drawing a parallel with Lebanon’s ongoing struggle for sovereignty and freedom.



“October 24 is United Nations Day — the day when, 80 years ago, nations pledged ‘to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war,’ to ‘live together in peace with one another as good neighbors,’ and to uphold ‘faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, and in the equal rights of nations large and small,’” Aoun wrote.



He continued, “It is as if this charter reflects Lebanon’s message and Lebanon’s struggle for the sovereignty of its state, the independence of its decision, and the freedom of its people.”



He added: “Congratulations to the United Nations on its day, and all best wishes to this great institution in achieving its noble goals. And I pledge to every Lebanese woman and man that truth and goodness will remain our companions every day, whatever the changes of time and circumstance.”