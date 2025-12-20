Iraqi PM affirms support for Lebanon’s stability in call with President Aoun

20-12-2025 | 11:34
Iraqi PM affirms support for Lebanon's stability in call with President Aoun
Iraqi PM affirms support for Lebanon’s stability in call with President Aoun

President Joseph Aoun held a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them across various fields in a manner that strengthens the shared interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s support—both at the government and popular levels—for all efforts that help achieve stability in Lebanon and reinforce its sovereignty, stressing the importance of strengthening and intensifying joint Arab action to confront the challenges facing the region.
 

