President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit

Lebanon News
09-12-2025 | 08:05
President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit
2min
President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in Muscat, heading a formal delegation for a two-day official visit to Oman. 

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq personally welcomed him at the Sultan’s Airport, along with a high-level Omani delegation that included the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs, the Ministers of the Royal Court, Interior, Foreign Affairs, and Labor, as well as senior officials. 

Lebanon’s newly appointed ambassador to Oman, Majdi Ramadan, and embassy staff were also present.

After a brief reception at the airport, Aoun and Sultan Haitham proceeded to Al Alam Palace for the official welcome ceremony and bilateral talks.

Upon his arrival, President Aoun said he was pleased to visit Oman at the invitation of Sultan Haitham, stressing the “deep, historic and brotherly” ties between the two countries. 

He said the visit aims to expand cooperation across economic, trade, investment, cultural, and educational sectors, and to open new areas of partnership that meet the aspirations of both peoples.

Aoun praised Oman’s “wise and balanced” foreign policy, noting Muscat’s role in regional diplomacy, conflict mediation, and promoting stability. 

He expressed Lebanon’s appreciation for Oman’s support in international forums.

He added that Lebanon hopes this visit will yield concrete results that strengthen cooperation and contribute to stability and prosperity in both countries.
 

