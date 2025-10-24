President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received three Lebanese ambassadors who were recently appointed abroad under the latest diplomatic reshuffle: Henry Kastoun (Syria), George Fadel (Poland) and Wael Hashem (South Korea).



The president gave the ambassadors his directives, emphasizing “the need to work on strengthening bilateral relations between Lebanon and the countries to which they are assigned, and to look after the affairs of the Lebanese diaspora and ensure their needs are met.”