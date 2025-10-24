News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings
Lebanon News
24-10-2025 | 03:07
President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received three Lebanese ambassadors who were recently appointed abroad under the latest diplomatic reshuffle: Henry Kastoun (Syria), George Fadel (Poland) and Wael Hashem (South Korea).
The president gave the ambassadors his directives, emphasizing “the need to work on strengthening bilateral relations between Lebanon and the countries to which they are assigned, and to look after the affairs of the Lebanese diaspora and ensure their needs are met.”
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanese Cabinet meets under President Aoun to tackle key issues
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
President Aoun meets Mohammad Raad, stresses unity on national issues
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
President Aoun meets Kazakh Ambassador to discuss bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Foreign Minister urges Lebanese expatriates to register for parliamentary elections before deadline
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
06:45
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
Lebanon News
06:25
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:26
Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:21
Lebanese President, Interior Minister discuss preparations for upcoming parliamentary elections
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
13:33
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
World News
06:12
German FM's China visit postponed
Lebanon News
03:07
President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings
Lebanon News
13:57
Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
13:57
Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
09:42
Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Lebanon News
13:33
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
08:50
Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli strikes hit near Baalbek schools; education minister vows safety and continuity
