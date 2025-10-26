Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek

Lebanon News
26-10-2025 | 11:20
High views
Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek
0min
Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek

An Israeli airstrike targeted Hfeir area in Western Baalbek on Sunday.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strikes

Hfeir

Baalbek

Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon's Nabi Chit
LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday
