Turkey's Erdogan says Iran war must stop before whole region dragged in

Middle East News
11-03-2026 | 10:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s Erdogan says Iran war must stop before whole region dragged in
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Turkey's Erdogan says Iran war must stop before whole region dragged in

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the war in Iran must be stopped before the whole Middle East region is "thrown into the fire," adding that diplomacy must be given a chance.

NATO air defenses have in the last week intercepted two Iranian missiles headed toward southern Turkey, where there are air and radar bases used by NATO and the United States, and the alliance has since beefed up ⁠defenses there.

"This war must be stopped before it grows and the region as a whole is thrown into the fire. If diplomacy is given a chance, it is very possible to achieve this," Erdogan told lawmakers in parliament.

"In light of the sensitivity of the period we are in, we are speaking very carefully. We are acting with caution to protect Turkey from the fire that is surrounding it," he said, adding that Ankara was engaged with all sides in seeking an end to the war.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Erdogan

Iran

War

Region

LBCI Next
Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP
Hamas says hopes new Iran leader will 'defeat Israeli-American aggression'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-04

Iran says Trump dragged American people into 'unfair war' with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-19

Turkey's Erdogan hopes Iran unrest will be resolved through diplomacy

LBCI
World News
2026-03-07

Turkey warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details

LBCI
World News
12:11

Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company

LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Hamas says hopes new Iran leader will 'defeat Israeli-American aggression'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-10

Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-02

Israel says Lebanon’s Hezbollah ban is political maneuver, prepares military response: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
08:22

Israeli defense minister says no time limit on Iran campaign

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for six villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

Israel issues evacuation warning for some Sidon district residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

UN says Lebanon drawn deeper into Mideast conflict as hostilities intensify

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More