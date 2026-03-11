Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the war in Iran must be stopped before the whole Middle East region is "thrown into the fire," adding that diplomacy must be given a chance.



NATO air defenses have in the last week intercepted two Iranian missiles headed toward southern Turkey, where there are air and radar bases used by NATO and the United States, and the alliance has since beefed up ⁠defenses there.



"This war must be stopped before it grows and the region as a whole is thrown into the fire. If diplomacy is given a chance, it is very possible to achieve this," Erdogan told lawmakers in parliament.



"In light of the sensitivity of the period we are in, we are speaking very carefully. We are acting with caution to protect Turkey from the fire that is surrounding it," he said, adding that Ankara was engaged with all sides in seeking an end to the war.







Reuters