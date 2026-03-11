Hamas says hopes new Iran leader will 'defeat Israeli-American aggression'

Hamas congratulated its "brothers in Iran" on Wednesday on the appointment of the Islamic Republic's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and wished him victory in the war with the United States and Israel.



"We wish him success in fulfilling the aspirations of the Iranian people to defeat the Israeli-American aggression and prevent the forces of arrogance from imposing their will on Iran," Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Islamist movement, said in a statement.



In a separate statement, Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad also welcomed the selection of Khamenei and said: "All the free peoples of the world stand with you."



AFP



