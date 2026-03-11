Hamas says hopes new Iran leader will 'defeat Israeli-American aggression'

Middle East News
11-03-2026 | 09:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says hopes new Iran leader will &#39;defeat Israeli-American aggression&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says hopes new Iran leader will 'defeat Israeli-American aggression'

Hamas congratulated its "brothers in Iran" on Wednesday on the appointment of the Islamic Republic's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and wished him victory in the war with the United States and Israel.

"We wish him success in fulfilling the aspirations of the Iranian people to defeat the Israeli-American aggression and prevent the forces of arrogance from imposing their will on Iran," Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Islamist movement, said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad also welcomed the selection of Khamenei and said: "All the free peoples of the world stand with you."

AFP

Middle East News

Hamas

Iran

Islamic Republic

Mojtaba Khamenei

United States

Israel

LBCI Next
Turkey's Erdogan says Iran war must stop before whole region dragged in
Iran's new supreme leader 'lightly injured': Iranian official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-08

Iran's top diplomat says Iran, not Trump, will elect new leader

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-04

Iran says Trump dragged American people into 'unfair war' with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Israel's Netanyahu hopes Iran will soon be freed from 'tyranny'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:11

Iran hacking group claims attack on US medical company

LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Turkey's Erdogan says Iran war must stop before whole region dragged in

LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Iran's new supreme leader 'lightly injured': Iranian official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-13

UAE: Trump’s announcement on tariffs against countries dealing with Iran remains unclear

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-09

Health Ministry says Israeli strikes kill and wound paramedics in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Iran cannot participate in World Cup: Sports minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Toll from southern Iran school strike rises to 51: State TV

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for six villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

Israel issues evacuation warning for some Sidon district residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:21

Iran says four of its diplomats were killed in weekend strike on Beirut hotel

LBCI
Middle East News
06:37

Israeli army says begun new 'wide-scale' strikes across Iran, in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Israeli Chief of Staff orders reinforcements to Northern Command amid escalation with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More