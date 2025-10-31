Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Kounine

Lebanon News
31-10-2025 | 04:42
Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Kounine
0min
Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Kounine

The Public Health Ministry reported on Friday that one person was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Kounine, Bint Jbeil district in South Lebanon.

