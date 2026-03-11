Iran's Revolutionary Guards say carried out 'integrated' missile attack with Hezbollah on Israel

Middle East News
11-03-2026 | 18:23
High views
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say carried out 'integrated' missile attack with Hezbollah on Israel

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said just after midnight on Thursday that they had carried out a joint missile operation with Hezbollah against targets in Israel.

In a statement carried by the Fars news agency, the Guards said the "joint and integrated operation" involved a missile attack by Iran carried out in conjunction with missile and drone fire from Hezbollah.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Revolutionary Guards

Hezbollah

Israel

