President Aoun meets Energy Minister Joe Saddi to discuss electricity imports from Cyprus

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi at Baabda Palace on Wednesday afternoon.



Minister Saddi briefed the president on his recent talks in Cyprus, which focused on importing electricity from the island to help alleviate Lebanon’s ongoing power supply crisis.



The discussions continue the dialogue President Aoun began with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, during his official visit to Cyprus last July.



The meeting also addressed the ministry’s ongoing work within its areas of responsibility.