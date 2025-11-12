News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun meets Energy Minister Joe Saddi to discuss electricity imports from Cyprus
Lebanon News
12-11-2025 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun meets Energy Minister Joe Saddi to discuss electricity imports from Cyprus
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi at Baabda Palace on Wednesday afternoon.
Minister Saddi briefed the president on his recent talks in Cyprus, which focused on importing electricity from the island to help alleviate Lebanon’s ongoing power supply crisis.
The discussions continue the dialogue President Aoun began with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, during his official visit to Cyprus last July.
The meeting also addressed the ministry’s ongoing work within its areas of responsibility.
Lebanon News
meets
Energy
Minister
Saddi
discuss
electricity
imports
Cyprus
Next
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
President Aoun meets Kazakh Ambassador to discuss bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
President Aoun meets Kazakh Ambassador to discuss bilateral ties
0
Lebanon News
08:57
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Syrian counterpart to discuss ways to enhance cooperation
Lebanon News
08:57
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Syrian counterpart to discuss ways to enhance cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
MP Tony Frangieh calls for replacing Lebanon’s electoral law
Lebanon News
2025-09-29
MP Tony Frangieh calls for replacing Lebanon’s electoral law
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Wildfires sparked by Israeli airstrikes extinguished in South Lebanon's Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Wildfires sparked by Israeli airstrikes extinguished in South Lebanon's Nabatieh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus
Lebanon News
04:51
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus
2
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:18
Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert
Lebanon News
06:18
Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert
4
Lebanon News
04:01
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
Lebanon News
04:01
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
5
Lebanon News
02:07
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend
Lebanon News
02:07
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend
6
Lebanon News
07:17
Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations
Lebanon News
07:17
Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations
7
Lebanon News
07:28
Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations
Lebanon News
07:28
Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations
8
Lebanon News
08:21
President Aoun: Parliamentary elections will be held on time; Army doing a tremendous job in the south
Lebanon News
08:21
President Aoun: Parliamentary elections will be held on time; Army doing a tremendous job in the south
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More