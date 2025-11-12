Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20

The Ministries of Interior and Municipalities and Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a joint statement on Wednesday regarding preparations for Lebanon’s upcoming parliamentary elections.As of November 12, 2025, a total of 51,685 requests have been submitted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ online platform.The Ministry of Interior and Municipalities has received 41,957 of these requests and is currently reviewing and cross-checking them against voter lists.With the registration deadline approaching on November 20, the ministries urged Lebanese citizens living abroad who wish to participate in the elections to submit their requests before the deadline to ensure their constitutional right to vote.