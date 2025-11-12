Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20

Lebanon News
12-11-2025 | 12:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20

The Ministries of Interior and Municipalities and Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a joint statement on Wednesday regarding preparations for Lebanon’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

As of November 12, 2025, a total of 51,685 requests have been submitted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ online platform.

The Ministry of Interior and Municipalities has received 41,957 of these requests and is currently reviewing and cross-checking them against voter lists.

With the registration deadline approaching on November 20, the ministries urged Lebanese citizens living abroad who wish to participate in the elections to submit their requests before the deadline to ensure their constitutional right to vote.
 
 

Lebanon News

Interior

Foreign

Ministries:

51,685

election

registration

requests

deadline

November

LBCI Next
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-30

Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-16

Foreign Minister urges Lebanese expatriates to register for parliamentary elections before deadline

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

President Aoun meets Energy Minister Joe Saddi to discuss electricity imports from Cyprus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21

Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

MP Tony Frangieh calls for replacing Lebanon’s electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-01

Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Wildfires sparked by Israeli airstrikes extinguished in South Lebanon's Nabatieh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

President Aoun: Parliamentary elections will be held on time; Army doing a tremendous job in the south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More