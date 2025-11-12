Lebanese Finance Minister meets Syrian counterpart to discuss ways to enhance cooperation

Lebanon’s Finance Minister Yassine Jaber met on Wednesday with Syria’s Finance Minister Mohammed Yisr Barnieh, who is taking part in the Arab Forum on Public Finance and Budget being held in Beirut.



The two ministers held talks on Lebanese-Syrian relations and discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation between the two countries in several investment sectors.



The Syrian minister welcomed Lebanese businesspeople to carry out investment projects in Syria, highlighting Lebanon’s “success in its human capital,” and noting that “Syria has begun to regain its role and vitality and is keen to see its Lebanese brothers play a part in its recovery and reconstruction efforts.”