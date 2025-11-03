President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress

Lebanon News
03-11-2025 | 05:40
High views
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress

President Joseph Aoun met with Minister of State for Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Kamal Shehadeh, who briefed him on the progress made by the ministry and requested his support — and that of the working team — to expedite the completion of the ministry’s assigned tasks.

The president also held talks with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, during which they reviewed the general situation in light of ongoing efforts to address developments in South Lebanon amid continued Israeli attacks and diplomatic contacts aimed at restoring stability to the area.

