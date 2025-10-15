Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman

Energy Minister Joe Saddi visited the Jordanian capital, Amman, where he met with his Jordanian counterpart, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh.



Discussions focused on power importation and the status of the Arab Gas Pipeline to Lebanon, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.



During the meeting, Al-Kharabsheh highlighted the deep historical ties between Jordan and Lebanon, noting “the Royal directives to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and Jordan’s readiness to supply Lebanon with part of its electricity needs once the other concerned parties are ready,” adding that “the interconnection lines on Jordan’s side are fully operational.”