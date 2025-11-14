Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded

Lebanon News
14-11-2025 | 03:19
High views
2min
Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded

The Ministry of Social Affairs confirmed in a statement that it applies unified and consistent criteria for issuing disability cards, with no exceptions in medical requirements or classification procedures, in line with its commitment to fairness and equality for all.

The statement noted that after a comprehensive review of the situation of the Beirut Port explosion wounded and the “pager explosion” wounded, and in light of their particular humanitarian circumstances, Minister of Social Affairs Haneen Sayed announced a new exception for these groups within the National Cash Assistance Program.

The exception applies solely to the age-group requirement, while all other procedures and medical reports required for obtaining a disability card under the approved classification system remain in place.

Centers responsible for securing the rights of persons with disabilities, along with social service centers, were instructed to facilitate and expedite the processing of files submitted by the wounded, in order to update records and complete documentation ahead of implementing the exception in an organized and transparent manner.

The ministry is also simultaneously conducting a comprehensive review of disability-related programs — including the cash assistance program and the classification system — in coordination with specialized experts and within available resources, with the aim of enhancing fairness and strengthening the social protection system.

The Ministry of Social Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that no affected individual is left without support, stressing that human dignity and rights remain at the core of its priorities.
 

