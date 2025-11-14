Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



After years of strained relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, the relationship appears to be moving in a positive direction.



According to sources, a delegation of Saudi businessmen, whose names and numbers have not yet been disclosed, is set to participate in the Beirut One Investment Conference, organized by the Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Economic and Social Council, aiming to reintegrate Lebanon into the global investment map.



If realized, this step would serve as a positive indicator in lifting restrictions on the entry of Saudi nationals to Lebanon and could pave the way for the reopening of Saudi markets to Lebanese products.



The restoration of relations results from coordinated governmental, political, and security efforts.



According to ministry sources, Saudi officials have expressed satisfaction with Lebanon’s efforts to combat drug trafficking and monitor the quality of exports, including the installation of scanners.



The Kingdom also views positively Lebanon’s efforts to restore the proper functioning of state institutions, particularly in addressing the issue of arms control.



On the security front, bilateral relations have advanced significantly. Initial contacts involved the Lebanese Directorate of Intelligence and Saudi decision-makers, with Saudi support for Lebanese-Syrian security meetings aimed at controlling the shared border.



Key interactions included a series of security meetings held by Lebanese Intelligence Director Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji with a Saudi security delegation in Egypt, as well as meetings in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi intelligence chief.



These meetings helped remove mutual concerns and foster cooperation on organized crime, including drug trafficking.



Lebanese security agencies achieved notable successes last year, dismantling large-scale operations, closing Captagon production facilities, and seizing large quantities of drugs.



Joint operations with Saudi authorities led to the seizure of 15 million Captagon pills and 125 kilograms of cocaine.



Interior Ministry sources also confirmed that security efforts have extended to implementing a plan to strengthen security at Beirut’s airport, enhance public services through General Security and other security forces, and improve safety at tourist sites and along access roads to the airport in coordination with relevant ministries.



