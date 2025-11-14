News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
News Bulletin Reports
14-11-2025 | 00:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
After years of strained relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, the relationship appears to be moving in a positive direction.
According to sources, a delegation of Saudi businessmen, whose names and numbers have not yet been disclosed, is set to participate in the Beirut One Investment Conference, organized by the Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Economic and Social Council, aiming to reintegrate Lebanon into the global investment map.
If realized, this step would serve as a positive indicator in lifting restrictions on the entry of Saudi nationals to Lebanon and could pave the way for the reopening of Saudi markets to Lebanese products.
The restoration of relations results from coordinated governmental, political, and security efforts.
According to ministry sources, Saudi officials have expressed satisfaction with Lebanon’s efforts to combat drug trafficking and monitor the quality of exports, including the installation of scanners.
The Kingdom also views positively Lebanon’s efforts to restore the proper functioning of state institutions, particularly in addressing the issue of arms control.
On the security front, bilateral relations have advanced significantly. Initial contacts involved the Lebanese Directorate of Intelligence and Saudi decision-makers, with Saudi support for Lebanese-Syrian security meetings aimed at controlling the shared border.
Key interactions included a series of security meetings held by Lebanese Intelligence Director Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji with a Saudi security delegation in Egypt, as well as meetings in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi intelligence chief.
These meetings helped remove mutual concerns and foster cooperation on organized crime, including drug trafficking.
Lebanese security agencies achieved notable successes last year, dismantling large-scale operations, closing Captagon production facilities, and seizing large quantities of drugs.
Joint operations with Saudi authorities led to the seizure of 15 million Captagon pills and 125 kilograms of cocaine.
Interior Ministry sources also confirmed that security efforts have extended to implementing a plan to strengthen security at Beirut’s airport, enhance public services through General Security and other security forces, and improve safety at tourist sites and along access roads to the airport in coordination with relevant ministries.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
KSA
Saudi Arabia
Relations
Economy
Security
Next
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanon's Economic Bodies head Nicolas Chammas to LBCI: Confidence in banks renewed
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-09
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
Lebanon News
2025-11-09
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
0
Lebanon News
06:39
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
Lebanon News
06:39
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-11
MP Bassil calls for encouraging voluntary return of Syrian refugees through cash assistance
Lebanon News
2025-11-11
MP Bassil calls for encouraging voluntary return of Syrian refugees through cash assistance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
00:47
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
News Bulletin Reports
00:47
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
2
Lebanon News
07:58
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni
Lebanon News
07:58
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni
3
Lebanon News
14:32
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
Lebanon News
14:32
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
4
Lebanon News
04:56
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
Lebanon News
04:56
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
5
Lebanon News
03:29
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
Lebanon News
03:29
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
6
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
8
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More