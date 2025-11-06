News
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Lebanon News
06-11-2025 | 06:22
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
The Lebanese Public Health Ministry reported a preliminary toll of Israel's airstrike on Toura in Tyre, located in South Lebanon, saying the attack killed one person and injured three others.
Lebanon News
Health
Ministry
Killed
Wounded
Israeli
Strike
Toura
Tyre
South Lebanon
LBCI sources: Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for municipality treasurer
Lebanese caving expert downplays impact of Jeita Grotto incident
Lebanon News
08:27
Israeli army issues warning to residents of Aaita El Jabal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:18
Intense Israeli drone activity reported over Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Taybeh and Tayr Debba, south Lebanon
World News
07:40
Tesla investors vote on an $878 billion payday for Musk - but that's not all
Lebanon News
08:27
Israeli army issues warning to residents of Aaita El Jabal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:18
Intense Israeli drone activity reported over Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Taybeh and Tayr Debba, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:41
LBCI sources: Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for municipality treasurer
Lebanon News
08:18
Intense Israeli drone activity reported over Tyre, South Lebanon
World News
07:20
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-05
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
03:38
Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist
Lebanon News
16:03
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
Lebanon News
09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
Lebanon News
06:22
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
Middle East News
05:53
US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters
Learn More