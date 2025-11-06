Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre

Lebanon News
06-11-2025 | 06:22
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre
0min
Health Ministry reports one killed, three wounded in Israeli strike on Toura in Tyre

The Lebanese Public Health Ministry reported a preliminary toll of Israel's airstrike on Toura in Tyre, located in South Lebanon, saying the attack killed one person and injured three others.

Lebanon News

Health

Ministry

Killed

Wounded

Israeli

Strike

Toura

Tyre

South Lebanon

