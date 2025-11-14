Saudi businessmen delegation expected to attend Beirut One conference: LBCI source

Lebanon News
14-11-2025 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi businessmen delegation expected to attend Beirut One conference: LBCI source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi businessmen delegation expected to attend Beirut One conference: LBCI source

A source informed LBCI that a delegation of Saudi businessmen is expected to participate in the upcoming Beirut One conference. 

Lebanon News

businessmen

delegation

expected

attend

Beirut

conference:

source

LBCI Next
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions

LBCI
World News
03:48

Zelensky says 'calculated' Russian overnight attack killed four

LBCI
World News
03:36

China says 'firmly opposed' to US approval of military sale to Taiwan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Social Affairs ministry issues important statement on pager explosion wounded

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:36

China says 'firmly opposed' to US approval of military sale to Taiwan

LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11

Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Lebanon’s Cabinet approves most agenda items, public sector family allowance boosted

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More