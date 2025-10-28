Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed met with U.S. United Nations Mission adviser Morgan Ortagus at her office in Beirut, alongside U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Keith Hennigan, to discuss Lebanon’s social and security challenges, particularly in the southern regions.



The meeting focused on the Ministry’s role in responding to humanitarian needs, strengthening state presence in affected areas, and implementing social support programs. Discussions also addressed living conditions and humanitarian developments in South Lebanon.



Sayed emphasized that reinforcing state presence in the south requires stabilizing the region through full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.



She stressed that Lebanon urgently needs enhanced international attention and practical support to help its institutions confront humanitarian and social challenges, noting that Lebanon’s stability is closely tied to regional stability.



The minister also outlined the Ministry’s new strategy and future action plan, underlining that social development is a key pillar in promoting national stability across Lebanon.