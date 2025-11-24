News
Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
24-11-2025 | 00:21
Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed on Sunday that Israel will not allow Hezbollah to become a threat again.
He placed responsibility on the Lebanese state to ensure Hezbollah’s disarmament in order to protect Lebanese citizens.
He said: “I expect the Lebanese government to meet its obligations and commitments and to disarm Hezbollah.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
fulfill
commitments
disarm
Hezbollah
Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah
One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Related Articles
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Lebanon News
2025-11-02
Lebanon News
2025-11-02
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanon News
02:46
Lebanon News
02:46
Lebanon News
00:30
Lebanon News
00:30
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
World News
07:37
World News
07:37
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon News
10:55
Lebanon News
10:55
Lebanon News
08:31
Lebanon News
08:31
Lebanon News
09:53
Lebanon News
09:53
Lebanon News
10:47
Lebanon News
10:47
Lebanon News
12:10
Lebanon News
12:10
