Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Nabi Chit town rises to 16
Lebanon News
07-03-2026 | 03:03
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Nabi Chit town rises to 16
Lebanon's health ministry on Saturday said Israel's strikes on Nabi Chit in east Lebanon a day prior killed at least 16 people, with Hezbollah saying Israeli troops infiltrated the town from the air.
In a statement, the ministry said "the series of raids launched by the Israeli enemy on the town of Nabi Chit in the Baalbek district resulted in a preliminary toll of 16 killed and 35 wounded."
