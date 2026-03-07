Lebanon's health ministry on Saturday said Israel's strikes on Nabi Chit in east Lebanon a day prior killed at least 16 people, with Hezbollah saying Israeli troops infiltrated the town from the air.



In a statement, the ministry said "the series of raids launched by the Israeli enemy on the town of Nabi Chit in the Baalbek district resulted in a preliminary toll of 16 killed and 35 wounded."





AFP