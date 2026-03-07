Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Nabi Chit town rises to 16

Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Nabi Chit town rises to 16
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Nabi Chit town rises to 16

Lebanon's health ministry on Saturday said Israel's strikes on Nabi Chit in east Lebanon a day prior killed at least 16 people, with Hezbollah saying Israeli troops infiltrated the town from the air.

In a statement, the ministry said "the series of raids launched by the Israeli enemy on the town of Nabi Chit in the Baalbek district resulted in a preliminary toll of 16 killed and 35 wounded."


AFP
 

