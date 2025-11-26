Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla

Lebanon News
26-11-2025 | 03:40
High views
0min
Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces carried out excavation and earthmoving operations inside Lebanese territory on Wednesday, in the vicinity of the newly established Israeli position at the outskirts of the southern town of Houla.

The activity took place around the Douaouir site, which is considered an encroachment beyond the Blue Line. 

Lebanon News

Israeli

Forces

Excavation

Lebanese

Territory

Houla

South Lebanon

Egypt's FM affirms support for Lebanon's stability following meeting with President Aoun
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
