Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla
Lebanon News
26-11-2025 | 03:40
Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces carried out excavation and earthmoving operations inside Lebanese territory on Wednesday, in the vicinity of the newly established Israeli position at the outskirts of the southern town of Houla.
The activity took place around the Douaouir site, which is considered an encroachment beyond the Blue Line.
