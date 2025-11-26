Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister

Lebanon News
26-11-2025 | 08:31
High views
Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister
Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister

Lebanon's Energy Minister, Joe Saddi, said the government had asked the World Bank to conduct a preliminary feasibility study for an electricity interconnection project with Cyprus, according to remarks to Reuters.

He said the World Bank could help estimate potential tariffs and determine whether the plan would be economically viable, noting that the study would be a first step in evaluating the project’s long-term sustainability.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

World Bank

Assessment

Power

Link

Cyprus

Energy

Minister

Joe Saddi

Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla
Fadel Chaker's first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
