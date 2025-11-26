News
Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister
Lebanon News
26-11-2025 | 08:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister
Lebanon's Energy Minister, Joe Saddi, said the government had asked the World Bank to conduct a preliminary feasibility study for an electricity interconnection project with Cyprus, according to remarks to Reuters.
He said the World Bank could help estimate potential tariffs and determine whether the plan would be economically viable, noting that the study would be a first step in evaluating the project’s long-term sustainability.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
World Bank
Assessment
Power
Link
Cyprus
Energy
Minister
Joe Saddi
Next
Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
Previous
