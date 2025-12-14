Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Yater kills one, wounds another

14-12-2025 | 05:35
Israeli strike in South Lebanon&#39;s Yater kills one, wounds another
0min
Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Yater kills one, wounds another

An Israeli army airstrike targeted a motorcycle on Sunday in the southern Lebanese town of Yater, in the Bint Jbeil district, killing one person and wounding another, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.

The ministry's emergency operations center said the strike hit the motorcycle during the day, resulting in the death of one civilian and injuries to a second, whose condition was not immediately specified.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strike

South Lebanon

Yater

Kill

