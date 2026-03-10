News
Strike hits South Lebanon's Tyre after Israeli army warning
Lebanon News
10-03-2026 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Strike hits South Lebanon's Tyre after Israeli army warning
A strike hit near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Tuesday, after the Israeli military said it would target Hezbollah infrastructure there and warned residents to leave.
"The Israeli enemy launched a strike on the threatened area" in the Abbassiyeh area, the National News Agency said.
The Israeli military had said it would strike a building there and in the coastal city of Sidon.
Lebanon News
South
Lebanon's
after
Israeli
warning
