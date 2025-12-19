Geagea criticizes parliamentary leadership, questions government statements about elections

Lebanon News
19-12-2025 | 07:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Geagea criticizes parliamentary leadership, questions government statements about elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Geagea criticizes parliamentary leadership, questions government statements about elections

Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea said his party's position has been clear from the beginning and remains consistent, stressing that everyone must bear responsibility for their actions, including his party, for the consequences it has faced in recent periods.

Geagea said that what he described as collusion among the country's three top leaders enabled the quorum to be secured for the parliamentary session held a day earlier. He added that the scene reminded him of past political practices, expressing hope that his impression of a return to a so-called "troika" system was misplaced, while acknowledging the position of what he called the "resistance axis."

He clarified that there was no competition or personal battle with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, but rather a fundamental disagreement over how Parliament is managed.

Geagea also questioned government statements about holding parliamentary elections, saying it was necessary to scrutinize who was making such declarations and the substance behind them.

He stressed that the Parliament Speaker must apply the chamber's internal bylaws and does not enjoy absolute authority, noting that those rules restrict his powers. Geagea accused the speaker of exercising his authority for 35 years as if it were unrestricted.

He added that Parliament's internal regulations stipulate that proposed laws must be referred to joint committees for study within a specified timeframe, underscoring what he described as repeated violations of parliamentary procedure.

Lebanon News

Samir Geagea

LF

Parliamentary

Leadership

Government

Statements

Elections

LBCI Next
Netanyahu’s office: Israel represented at Naqoura meeting on Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanese military mechanism holds its 15th meeting in Naqoura
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-17

Lebanon reports 87,067 expat registrations ahead of 2026 parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-14

Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Second round of Lebanon-Israel talks highlights civilian return and ceasefire monitoring

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

PM Salam unveils draft law to recover deposits, restore financial order

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Egyptian PM meets Lebanese private sector at Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese military mechanism holds its 15th meeting in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-18

Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians

LBCI
World News
2025-12-18

Pope replaces New York's Cardinal Timothy Dolan with little-known bishop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Israeli army: Secret maritime file focuses on building organized naval infrastructure under civilian cover

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Netanyahu’s office: Israel represented at Naqoura meeting on Hezbollah disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

PM Salam unveils draft law to recover deposits, restore financial order

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Geagea criticizes parliamentary leadership, questions government statements about elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese military mechanism holds its 15th meeting in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Egyptian PM arrives in Beirut for talks with Lebanese counterpart

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More