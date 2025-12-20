PM Salam: First phase of weapons control south of the Litani nearing completion

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam was briefed by Lebanon’s chief negotiator to the mechanism committee, Ambassador Simon Karam, on the details of the committee’s most recent meeting.



Speaking from his residence in Kraytem, Salam confirmed that the first phase of the plan to restrict weapons to the state south of the Litani River is only days away from completion.



He stressed that the Lebanese state is ready to move to the second phase of the plan, which covers areas north of the Litani River, based on the strategy prepared by the Lebanese army following a mandate from the government.



Salam also underlined the importance of providing the necessary support to the Lebanese army to enable it to fully carry out its national responsibilities.