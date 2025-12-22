Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told President Joseph Aoun that Italy is interested in maintaining forces south of the Litani River after the withdrawal of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), scheduled for completion in 2027, the Lebanese presidency said.



During their meeting, Crosetto said Italy was not alone in this position, noting that other European countries were considering a similar approach following UNIFIL's departure. He stressed that Rome would work to ensure that negotiations yield tangible results, adding that no party has an interest in continued tensions in South Lebanon and that Israel must recognize this reality.



President Aoun welcomed Italy's willingness to remain engaged, saying Lebanon supports Italy's and other European states' participation in any force that could replace UNIFIL once its withdrawal is finalized. He said Lebanon was counting on friendly countries such as Italy to help push negotiations forward and achieve positive outcomes.



Aoun also emphasized the role of the Lebanese Army, describing it as the backbone of stability not only in Lebanon but across the region. He underscored that strengthening the army remains essential to maintaining security and preventing further escalation in the south.