PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

Lebanon News
26-12-2025 | 08:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the newly approved financial gap law represents a major step toward restoring depositors’ rights, stressing that the vast majority of depositors will recover their funds in full and within a clear timeframe.

Speaking after the Cabinet approved the draft law, Salam said depositors with accounts valued at less than $100,000 will receive their money in full, without any haircut, including accumulated interest, over a period of four years. 

He noted that this category represents around 85% of all depositors, describing the measure as a core pillar of fairness in the recovery plan.

Salam rejected claims that the law is merely symbolic, saying the bonds included in the plan are “not promises on paper,” but are backed by $50 billion in assets held by the central bank.

He also emphasized that, for the first time, a financial gap law includes accountability and oversight mechanisms, dismissing accusations that it amounts to an amnesty for past wrongdoing. 

Salam said the law explicitly requires the completion of the forensic audit and opens the door to accountability.

Acknowledging shortcomings, Salam said the law is “not perfect and has gaps,” but described it as an equitable step on the path to recovering rights.

The prime minister added that anyone who transferred funds abroad before the financial collapse by abusing influence or position, as well as those who benefited from financial engineering schemes or excessive revenues, will be required to pay compensation.

“People want honesty,” Salam said, adding that he is committed to transparency and not to “selling illusions.” 

He warned that every day of delay further erodes people’s rights and undermines trust, stressing that he is not willing to compromise the confidence that has begun to be restored.

Salam concluded by saying there are no fixed projections for the country’s situation in 10 years, but that inaction today carries a direct cost for depositors and the broader economy.
 

Lebanon News

Salam:

Depositors

under

$100,000

recover

funds

full,

covering

accounts

LBCI Next
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft financial gap law, sends it to Parliament—the details
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-19

PM Salam unveils draft law to recover deposits, restore financial order

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of diplomats in car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-08

Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

UNIFIL: Israeli gunfire near peacekeeping patrols violates UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

President Aoun praises Saudi efforts to de-escalate and promote stability in Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08

Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More