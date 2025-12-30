Palestinian Security Forces complete fifth phase of heavy weapons handover in Ain al-Hilweh

The Palestinian National Security Forces in Lebanon on Tuesday completed the handover of a fifth batch of heavy weapons belonging to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near the southern city of Sidon.



Abdulhadi al-Asadi, director of public relations and media at the Palestinian National Security Forces in Lebanon, said the move was part of ongoing efforts to implement the joint presidential statement issued on May 21, 2025, by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.



Al-Asadi said the weapons handover stems from the work of the joint Lebanese-Palestinian committee, tasked with monitoring conditions in the refugee camps and improving living standards, alongside efforts to enhance security and stability.



He described the initiative as a reflection of the depth of Palestinian-Lebanese partnership and a shared commitment to safeguarding security, reinforcing stability, and preserving fraternal relations between the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.



The Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, has long been the focus of security arrangements aimed at preventing the spread of violence beyond its borders.