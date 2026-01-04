At least 80 Yemeni separatists killed in fighting, strikes since Friday: Military official

04-01-2026 | 05:33
At least 80 Yemeni separatists killed in fighting, strikes since Friday: Military official
At least 80 Yemeni separatists killed in fighting, strikes since Friday: Military official

At least 80 troops from Yemen's secessionist Southern Transitional Council (STC) have been killed in fighting with Saudi-backed forces and strikes since Friday, a military official from the group told AFP on Sunday.

At least 152 members of the UAE-backed STC forces were wounded, 130 were taken captive, and the fates of 500 fighters were still unknown, the official added, following the start of the operation on Friday, which saw strikes by Saudi warplanes to retake territory seized by the secessionists.



AFP
 

