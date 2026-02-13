Zelenskiy meets Iranian opposition figure Pahlavi

13-02-2026 | 11:47
Zelenskiy meets Iranian opposition figure Pahlavi
0min
Zelenskiy meets Iranian opposition figure Pahlavi

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he held a meeting with Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah and a prominent voice in the opposition, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

"We discussed the importance of strengthening sanctions against the Iranian regime and any other dictatorial regimes," he said on X, adding that they both condemned cooperation between Russia and Iran.

Reuters

