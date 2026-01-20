News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
-2
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
9
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
-2
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
9
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam discusses investment opportunities with global business leaders in Davos
Lebanon News
20-01-2026 | 09:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Salam discusses investment opportunities with global business leaders in Davos
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met, on the sidelines of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, with several executives from international companies.
He held separate meetings with CCC Chairman Samer Khoury, PepsiCo CEO for Africa, the Middle East and South Asia Eugene Willemsen, and Menzies Aviation Chairman Hassan El-Houry.
The discussions focused on investment opportunities in Lebanon, ways to encourage foreign direct investment, and strengthening public-private partnerships.
Salam affirmed the Lebanese government’s readiness to provide the necessary facilitation and incentives to promote investment, contribute to job creation, and stimulate economic growth.
Lebanon News
Salam
discusses
investment
opportunities
global
business
leaders
Davos
Next
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
President Aoun highlights security gains, reforms and international support in address to diplomats
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:30
PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos
Lebanon News
05:30
PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
Lebanese PM Salam discusses ceasefire mechanism with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
Lebanese PM Salam discusses ceasefire mechanism with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
0
World News
2025-11-01
Japan's PM says no plan to renegotiate $550 billion investment package with US
World News
2025-11-01
Japan's PM says no plan to renegotiate $550 billion investment package with US
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
0
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
0
Lebanon News
06:05
President Aoun highlights security gains, reforms and international support in address to diplomats
Lebanon News
06:05
President Aoun highlights security gains, reforms and international support in address to diplomats
0
Lebanon News
05:30
PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos
Lebanon News
05:30
PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:42
Macron tells Davos of a 'shift towards a world without rules'
World News
08:42
Macron tells Davos of a 'shift towards a world without rules'
0
Middle East News
03:46
UNRWA says facing 'unprecedented attack' as Israel demolishes buildings at east Jerusalem HQ
Middle East News
03:46
UNRWA says facing 'unprecedented attack' as Israel demolishes buildings at east Jerusalem HQ
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Lebanese sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Lebanese sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation
0
World News
2026-01-14
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
World News
2026-01-14
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
4
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
5
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
6
World News
11:59
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
World News
11:59
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
7
Lebanon News
12:18
Nabatieh finance officials arrested over bribery, extortion
Lebanon News
12:18
Nabatieh finance officials arrested over bribery, extortion
8
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More