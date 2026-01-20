PM Salam discusses investment opportunities with global business leaders in Davos

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met, on the sidelines of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, with several executives from international companies.



He held separate meetings with CCC Chairman Samer Khoury, PepsiCo CEO for Africa, the Middle East and South Asia Eugene Willemsen, and Menzies Aviation Chairman Hassan El-Houry.



The discussions focused on investment opportunities in Lebanon, ways to encourage foreign direct investment, and strengthening public-private partnerships.



Salam affirmed the Lebanese government’s readiness to provide the necessary facilitation and incentives to promote investment, contribute to job creation, and stimulate economic growth.