President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law

President Joseph Aoun said that “without a judiciary, there is no security, no economy, and no investment.”



Speaking to a delegation from the Tripoli Bar Association, Aoun stressed that reforms cannot be completed without holding elections on time, saying the government is determined to conduct them in line with constitutional deadlines.



He added that if the financial gap law is referred to him after being approved by parliament and still contains shortcomings, he would act as he did previously by returning the judicial independence law.