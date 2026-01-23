Lebanon’s leaders stress timely elections, condemn Israeli attacks

23-01-2026 | 14:41
Lebanon’s leaders stress timely elections, condemn Israeli attacks
Lebanon’s leaders stress timely elections, condemn Israeli attacks

Information obtained by LBCI indicates that President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed parliamentary elections during their meeting on Friday, reaffirming that the vote will be held as scheduled.

The talks also addressed Israeli attacks in the south and ways to intensify contacts with friendly countries and the international community to pressure Israel to halt its attacks and abide by the ceasefire agreement and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

