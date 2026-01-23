News
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
12
o
South
14
o
Lebanon's leaders stress timely elections, condemn Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
23-01-2026 | 14:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s leaders stress timely elections, condemn Israeli attacks
Information obtained by LBCI indicates that President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed parliamentary elections during their meeting on Friday, reaffirming that the vote will be held as scheduled.
The talks also addressed Israeli attacks in the south and ways to intensify contacts with friendly countries and the international community to pressure Israel to halt its attacks and abide by the ceasefire agreement and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Nabih Berri
Israel
Resolution 1701
Elections
Macron says France stands by Lebanon, backs army support conference
Previous
