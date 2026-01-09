French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran

The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Germany on Friday condemned what they described as the "killing of protestors" in Iran, urging the authorities to "exercise restraint."



"We are deeply concerned about reports of violence by Iranian security forces, and strongly condemn the killing of protestors," French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a joint statement.



"We urge the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint," they added.



AFP



